Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys Shares of 1,517 Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. 56.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

NYSE:TPL opened at $1,245.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,262.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,409.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 2.24. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $574.99 and a 52 week high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.83 by $1.99. The business had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.25 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 62.35%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 34.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 36.18%.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

