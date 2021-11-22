Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 3,443 Shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,641,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 6.29% of Ennis worth $35,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ennis during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,372,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ennis by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 134,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ennis by 4.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ennis during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ennis by 1.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 139,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EBF opened at $19.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.12. Ennis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $22.24.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $100.45 million during the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.44%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Ennis’s payout ratio is 91.74%.

Ennis Profile

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

