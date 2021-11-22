Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 29,935 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,935 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Endava were worth $34,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Endava in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 2,444.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava stock opened at $155.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.87, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.41. Endava plc has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $172.41.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.69 million. Endava had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Endava plc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DAVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Endava from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.78.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.