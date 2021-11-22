Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 306,679 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.13% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 155,911 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3,305.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 14.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 108,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 644.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 240,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 208,288 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.39.

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $7.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $11.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.72.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The company had revenue of $357.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.03 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.76%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

