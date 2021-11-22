Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 248,578 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 6.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,023,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 248,578 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $35,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 9.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,368,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,877,000 after buying an additional 1,560,500 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 13.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 478,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 57,191 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 208,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 12,970 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 274.7% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 119,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 87,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 149.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,124,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after buying an additional 674,356 shares during the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.18. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.49%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.03.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

