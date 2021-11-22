Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 41.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 813,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,702 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.49% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $36,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.9% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on KNX shares. UBS Group upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.91.

Shares of KNX opened at $57.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.53. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.17 and a 52 week high of $60.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

In related news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,813.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $234,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 212,466 shares of company stock worth $11,768,077. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.