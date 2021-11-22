Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,077 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,414 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.14% of Brookline Bancorp worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 58,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 26,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 84,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 90.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michael W. Mccurdy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $50,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on BRKL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of BRKL opened at $16.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.77. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.48.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.43 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 33.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

