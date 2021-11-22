Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 11,314 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 549,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,314 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Semtech were worth $37,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Semtech in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Semtech in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Semtech during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Semtech during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SMTC opened at $91.99 on Monday. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $57.97 and a 1-year high of $93.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 66.66, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.37.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.18.
In other Semtech news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $69,891.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,826 shares of company stock worth $1,671,743 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Semtech Profile
Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.
