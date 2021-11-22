Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 11,314 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 549,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,314 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Semtech were worth $37,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Semtech in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Semtech in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Semtech during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Semtech during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMTC opened at $91.99 on Monday. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $57.97 and a 1-year high of $93.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 66.66, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.37.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Semtech’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.18.

In other Semtech news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $69,891.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,826 shares of company stock worth $1,671,743 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

