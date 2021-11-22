Walleye Trading LLC Has $179,000 Stock Position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Walleye Trading LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the quarter. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 10.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,735,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,315,000 after buying an additional 1,030,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,583,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,375,000 after purchasing an additional 291,836 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,503,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,846,000 after buying an additional 47,364 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 687,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 153,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 562,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust alerts:

BGY stock opened at $6.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.37. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $6.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.