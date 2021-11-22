Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total value of $179,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Phillip Pang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $182,350.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Phillip Pang sold 4,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $158,600.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $172,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $248,450.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total transaction of $247,900.00.

Shares of VIR opened at $32.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.64 and a beta of -1.44. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $141.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.93.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 5274.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 55.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VIR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.71.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

