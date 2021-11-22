DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 86.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 462,897 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.40% of DXC Technology worth $38,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,245,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,883,000 after purchasing an additional 284,022 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 143,299.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,238,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,511,000 after acquiring an additional 13,229,381 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,764,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,819 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,738,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,189 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,837,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,068,000 after acquiring an additional 224,911 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC opened at $31.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.81. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $44.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Moffett Nathanson cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.92.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.88 per share, with a total value of $44,857.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

