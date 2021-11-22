Walleye Trading LLC Takes $149,000 Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at $627,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Amcor by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,821,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,269,000 after purchasing an additional 705,798 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Amcor by 33.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Amcor by 55.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,054,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,318,000 after purchasing an additional 378,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 36.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,869,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,837,000 after purchasing an additional 501,480 shares during the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $11.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $12.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.96. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 78.33%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.91.

In other news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $3,726,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $106,850.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,888,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 970,864 shares of company stock valued at $12,208,430. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

