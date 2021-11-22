CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 108,200.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,738 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSGS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in CSG Systems International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 208,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 960.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,781,000. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 43,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 12,935 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $52.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.43. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.24 and a fifty-two week high of $54.83.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $246.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.00 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSGS. Sidoti raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.

CSG Systems International Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

