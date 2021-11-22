Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 118,450.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,476 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SILK. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 120.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the second quarter worth $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 34.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 16.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the second quarter worth $267,000.

In other news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $503,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 4,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $292,912.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,112 shares of company stock worth $6,217,161. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SILK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

SILK stock opened at $46.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -30.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.21. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.03 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 54.99% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

