Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of Dine Brands Global worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIN. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 6.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 195,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,468,000 after buying an additional 12,587 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the second quarter valued at about $609,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the second quarter valued at about $695,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 1.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.50.

DIN stock opened at $79.69 on Monday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $100.70. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.63 and a 200 day moving average of $84.89.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $228.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

