Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CAE (CAE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CAE (TSE: CAE) recently:

11/12/2021 – CAE had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$44.00 to C$43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – CAE had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$46.00 to C$44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – CAE had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – CAE had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$45.00.

11/1/2021 – CAE had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$42.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – CAE had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$45.00 to C$46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – CAE had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – CAE had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$43.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2021 – CAE had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$40.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

CAE stock opened at C$35.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$11.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.57. CAE Inc. has a 52 week low of C$27.72 and a 52 week high of C$42.43.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

