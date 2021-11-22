Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 73.7% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 25,360 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 24.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 29,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 3.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,583 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 227.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,218 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALV. Barclays raised shares of Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.79.

In other Autoliv news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $123,798.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,093.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autoliv stock opened at $105.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.96 and a 200-day moving average of $96.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.83 and a 52-week high of $110.59.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 20.46%. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 42.69%.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

