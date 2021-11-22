Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 22,363 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 106,490.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,363 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 213.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 180,024 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 85.5% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 22,890 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the second quarter worth about $246,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the second quarter worth about $5,820,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the second quarter worth about $300,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $28.89 on Monday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day moving average is $24.18.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Evolent Health news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $556,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 13,553 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $339,502.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,553 shares of company stock worth $7,297,263. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.