Invesco Ltd. Invests $24.59 Million in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,003,810 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,592,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNT opened at $21.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.18. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.66 and a 52-week high of $38.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.55 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Wedbush cut their target price on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Cognyte Software in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognyte Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

