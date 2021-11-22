Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 10,875 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 108,750.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,875 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 817,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,187,000 after purchasing an additional 57,040 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 11,512 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 10,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $170,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RCKT opened at $27.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.12. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $67.48. The company has a quick ratio of 16.92, a current ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.66.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

