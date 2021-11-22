Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 6,830 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 113,833.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,830 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PJT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $523,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Shares of PJT stock opened at $81.48 on Monday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.81 and a 12 month high of $89.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.64 and a 200-day moving average of $76.85.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.24). PJT Partners had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

In other PJT Partners news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.