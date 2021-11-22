Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 988,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 78,902 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.91% of Rambus worth $23,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 0.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rambus by 14.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rambus by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rambus by 4.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rambus by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 82,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Rambus alerts:

RMBS opened at $27.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.56. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $15.49 and a one year high of $27.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). Rambus had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $49,910.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RMBS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Rambus from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Rambus in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Rambus Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.