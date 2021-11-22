Invesco Ltd. Buys 2,535,228 Shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 250.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,547,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,535,228 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.27% of Centennial Resource Development worth $24,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen raised Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, MKM Partners raised Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.53.

Shares of CDEV opened at $6.64 on Monday. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $8.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 73.78 and a beta of 6.10.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $456,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 5,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $44,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,767. Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

