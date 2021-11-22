Invesco Ltd. Sells 97,043 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,738 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 97,043 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $23,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALRM. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 8.1% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 5,931,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $502,411,000 after purchasing an additional 444,404 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 323,590.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,423,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,344,000 after purchasing an additional 238,432 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 55.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 448,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,963,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1,304.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 98,090 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $83.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.01. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.39 and a 12-month high of $108.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.32.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.81 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 3,336 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.71, for a total transaction of $279,256.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 1,000 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $90,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,778 shares of company stock worth $6,345,719 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALRM. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.86.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

