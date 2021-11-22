Invesco Ltd. Sells 77,685 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 603,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77,685 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $22,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 1.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 1.3% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 0.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 73,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 88,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $32.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.07. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.97 and a twelve month high of $43.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.39.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $316.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.99 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 6.62%. ACI Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.