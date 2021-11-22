Contrasting George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) and Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDD)

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) and Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDD) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares George Weston and Tesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets George Weston 1.18% 9.15% 2.54% Tesco N/A N/A N/A

This table compares George Weston and Tesco’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio George Weston $40.84 billion 0.41 $718.88 million $3.16 35.35 Tesco N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

George Weston has higher revenue and earnings than Tesco.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of George Weston shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for George Weston and Tesco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score George Weston 0 1 5 0 2.83 Tesco 0 0 0 0 N/A

George Weston presently has a consensus price target of $151.67, indicating a potential upside of 35.76%. Given George Weston’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe George Weston is more favorable than Tesco.

Dividends

George Weston pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Tesco pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. George Weston pays out 60.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

George Weston beats Tesco on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services. The Choice Properties segment pertains to Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The Weston foods segment produces baked goods. The company was founded by George Weston in 1882 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand. The company serves its customers through stores, as well as online. Tesco PLC was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Welwyn Garden City, the United Kingdom.

