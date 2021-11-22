Millennium Management LLC Acquires 36,893 Shares of The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,893 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.24% of ExOne worth $5,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XONE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ExOne by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ExOne in the first quarter worth about $385,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExOne by 689.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 209,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after buying an additional 183,328 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of ExOne in the first quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ExOne in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ExOne stock opened at $26.70 on Monday. The ExOne Company has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $66.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.84.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XONE shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ExOne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.92.

About ExOne

The ExOne Co engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of three-dimensional (3D) printing machines. It offers 3D printing solutions to industrial customers in the aerospace, automotive, heavy equipment, energy, and oil and gas industries. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Huntingdon, PA.

