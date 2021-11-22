AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 19,622 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,622 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $185,000.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

In related news, insider Joe Newell sold 3,500 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amar Murugan sold 2,124 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $36,362.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,734 shares of company stock worth $977,849 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Shares of ATRA stock opened at $18.30 on Monday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $28.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.81.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atara Biotherapeutics Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.