UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 2,211 Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of nLIGHT worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of nLIGHT by 9.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in nLIGHT by 7,125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 369,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,390,000 after purchasing an additional 363,960 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in nLIGHT by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 35,063 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in nLIGHT in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in nLIGHT by 415.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 606,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,997,000 after purchasing an additional 488,665 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LASR opened at $27.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.56 and a beta of 2.33. nLIGHT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $46.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.09.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $72.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.32 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LASR shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

In related news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 122,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $3,616,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 9,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $253,415.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,579 shares of company stock worth $3,879,257 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

