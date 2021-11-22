Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Short Interest Down 21.7% in October

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the October 14th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. stock opened at $17.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.01. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.73.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, supply, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. Its products include prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, diagnostic regents, medical devices and others. The company was founded by Gisaburo Shiono on March 17, 1878 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

