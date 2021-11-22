Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Short Interest Update

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the October 14th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SONVY shares. Oddo Bhf raised Sonova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Sonova stock opened at $78.26 on Monday. Sonova has a one year low of $47.02 and a one year high of $87.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.96.

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.

