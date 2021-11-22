Short Interest in Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Drops By 14.6%

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the October 14th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 41.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMIZF opened at $6.98 on Monday. Meliá Hotels International has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $9.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.54.

Several brokerages have commented on SMIZF. UBS Group upgraded shares of Meliá Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Exane BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Meliá Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Meliá Hotels International SA engages in the operation and management of hotels. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Real Estate, Vacation Club, Corporate, and Others. The Hotel Management segment operates hotels under management and franchise agreements. The Hotel Business segment operates hotel units owned or leased by the group.

