Millennium Management LLC Trims Stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,997 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $6,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Insperity by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Insperity by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Insperity by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,736,000 after acquiring an additional 36,425 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Insperity by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Insperity by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 116,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $601,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,650,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,900 shares of company stock worth $17,795,629 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSP. Truist boosted their price target on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insperity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.90.

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $117.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.24 and a 12 month high of $129.32.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 156.48% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.02%.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

