Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc raised its holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 9,084 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 445.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 18,697 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 14,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on B. Truist lowered their price target on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.29.

In other news, SVP Michael Andrew Beck sold 25,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $1,107,381.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:B opened at $45.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.24. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.84 and a 1-year high of $57.64.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

