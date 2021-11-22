Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,403 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Bancshares were worth $5,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 359,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,471,000 after acquiring an additional 117,253 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 117,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBMS stock opened at $40.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $859.09 million, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.18. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $42.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. First Bancshares had a net margin of 29.32% and a return on equity of 9.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About First Bancshares

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

