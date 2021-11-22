Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Raised to $675.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $600.00 to $675.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $564.94.

NYSE:PANW opened at $530.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $287.12 and a 1 year high of $545.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $496.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $424.26. The company has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.38 and a beta of 1.35.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.03, for a total transaction of $690,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total value of $457,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,030.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,370 shares of company stock valued at $23,176,418 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $692,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,003,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 142,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $68,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 776 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

