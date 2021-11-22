Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $5.19 Million Position in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in National Western Life Group were worth $5,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NWLI. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 62,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 16,419 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,865 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 43,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWLI opened at $226.17 on Monday. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.00 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.33. The firm has a market cap of $822.35 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. National Western Life Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.68%.

National Western Life Group Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

