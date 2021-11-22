Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Stock Holdings Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,747 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.54% of Chase worth $5,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Chase by 25.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Chase by 105.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Chase during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Chase during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Chase by 5.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chase alerts:

In other news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of Chase stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total value of $101,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $312,210. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCF opened at $108.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.70. Chase Co. has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $123.13.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Chase’s previous annual dividend of $0.80. Chase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.91%.

Chase Profile

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.