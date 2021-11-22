Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lowered its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 52.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,257 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Essent Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,237,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,192,000 after purchasing an additional 152,495 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Essent Group by 17.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,554,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,297 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Essent Group by 20.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,029,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,193,000 after purchasing an additional 518,905 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in Essent Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,797,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,740,000 after buying an additional 32,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Essent Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,317,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,191,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESNT. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of ESNT opened at $45.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.44. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $39.62 and a 1-year high of $54.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.34.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.29% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.93%.

In other Essent Group news, Director William Spiegel sold 3,214 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $146,461.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

