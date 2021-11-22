14,400 Shares in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.07% of Independent Bank as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 94.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 14,950 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 73.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 9,289 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 42.6% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 49,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 14,920 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 85.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after buying an additional 78,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

In other news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $47,401.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

IBCP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of IBCP opened at $23.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $494.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.90. Independent Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.68 and a fifty-two week high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Independent Bank had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.