Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc trimmed its position in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,488 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.11% of Carrols Restaurant Group worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 17,903 shares during the period. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAST opened at $3.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.73. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $8.09. The stock has a market cap of $156.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.63.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $421.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James cut Carrols Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrols Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

