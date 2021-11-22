Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,350,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 145,226 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.27% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $12,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INN. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

In other Summit Hotel Properties news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $68,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $9.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.99 and a 52 week high of $11.32.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 32.19% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

Summit Hotel Properties Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.