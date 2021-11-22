Insider Selling: Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Sells 13,474 Shares of Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Dean Y. Li sold 13,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $272,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ RXRX opened at $19.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.19. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.72 and a 1 year high of $42.81.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,425.23% and a negative return on equity of 73.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RXRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $45,000. 29.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

