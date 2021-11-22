Man Group plc Makes New $374,000 Investment in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Man Group plc bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 30.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLYM opened at $29.70 on Monday. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -88.42%.

PLYM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

