Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 27.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 12.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 526,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,302,000 after purchasing an additional 56,936 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 10.4% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 93,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the second quarter worth $604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $276,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $816,200 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WASH opened at $56.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $58.73. The company has a market capitalization of $987.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.91.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.26%.

WASH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

