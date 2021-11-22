Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.07% of Eventbrite worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EB. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 2nd quarter worth $341,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EB opened at $17.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Eventbrite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.37.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 44.29% and a negative net margin of 93.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eventbrite Profile

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

