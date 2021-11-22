Credit Suisse AG Makes New Investment in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 62,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of Porch Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the second quarter worth $116,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Porch Group by 31.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 94,514 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Porch Group by 28.0% in the second quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 31,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Porch Group by 2,519.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,092,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,644 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the second quarter worth $8,724,000. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Asha Sharma sold 103,360 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $2,333,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 3,800 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $73,682.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 322,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,447 shares of company stock valued at $3,560,162. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRCH opened at $24.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average of $18.74. Porch Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRCH shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

