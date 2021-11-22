Millennium Management LLC Has $5.91 Million Stock Position in Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) by 3,304.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,560,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,485,175 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Iterum Therapeutics were worth $5,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. 6.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

ITRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Gabelli raised shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.69 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of ITRM stock opened at $0.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.58. Iterum Therapeutics plc has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $3.00.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics plc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.