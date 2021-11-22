Millennium Management LLC Purchases Shares of 137,334 TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 137,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,848,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of TriCo Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 12.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 174,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 19,043 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 13.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $975,000. 64.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $44.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $32.41 and a twelve month high of $51.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.20.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $83.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.55 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 26.39%.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.