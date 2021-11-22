Millennium Management LLC Sells 80,733 Shares of Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLTSU)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLTSU) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 575,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,733 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Bright Lights Acquisition were worth $5,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bright Lights Acquisition by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Anqa Management LLC bought a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000.

Bright Lights Acquisition stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

